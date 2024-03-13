The human cost of cobalt: Modern slavery in the Democratic Republic of the Congo

Most of the world’s cobalt is extracted in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But to get it, hundreds of thousands of Congolese people labor with no other means to survive.

Today, On Point: Episode three of our special series discusses cobalt and the human cost of mining.

Guests

Siddharth Kara, associate professor of Human Trafficking and Modern Slavery at the University of Nottingham. Author of "Cobalt Red: How the Blood of the Congo Powers Our Lives."

Also Featured

Annie Sinanduku Mwange, president of the National Network of Women in Mining (RENAFEM).

Georges Nzongola-Ntalaja, professor of African and Afro-American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Permanent representative of the Democratic Republic of the Congo to the United Nations since 2022.

Interpretation and translation by Adele Sire.