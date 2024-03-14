On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
Heart DONATE
On Point
Listen Live
Search

Advertisement

The promise of nickel: Power and prosperity in Indonesia

47:30
Download Audio
Resume
facebookEmail
(Graphic by Heather LaPierre/WBUR)
(Graphic by Heather LaPierre/WBUR)

To electrify our economy, the world needs more nickel. And Indonesia has it.

Can nickel pave the road to prosperity?

Today, On Point: In part four of “Elements of Energy," hear how the rush for metals is shaking up global geopolitics.

Guests

Cullen Hendrix, senior fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.

Also Featured

Mari Pangestu, former trade minister of Indonesia.

Habib Nadjar Buduha, founder of Tolitoli Labengki Giant Clam Conservation.

Elina Noor, senior fellow, Asia Program at the Carnagie Endowment for International Peace.

Christopher Pollon, author of "Pitfall: The Race to Mine the World’s Most Vulnerable Places."

Jose Fernandez, U.S. Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment.

Additional reporting by Leo Galuh.

This program aired on March 14, 2024.

Related:

Headshot of Daniel Ackerman

Daniel Ackerman Producer
Daniel Ackerman is a producer primarily working across WBUR's national shows.

More…

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Advertisement

More from On Point

Listen Live
Loading...
Close