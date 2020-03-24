Support the news

Businesses Ordered To Close Worry About Their Future

March 24, 2020
As Massachusetts retailers considered non-essential prepare to close their doors under the governor's order, many are wondering if they'll ever be able to reopen. WBUR's Zeninjor Enwemeka joined Morning Edition to report.

This segment aired on March 24, 2020. Audio will be available soon.

Zeninjor Enwemeka
Zeninjor Enwemeka is a reporter who covers business, tech and culture as part of WBUR's Bostonomix team, which focuses on the innovation economy.

