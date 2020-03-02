The United States, the Taliban and the future of Afghanistan. Is the end of the endless war in sight? What are the prospects for a real peace?

Guests

James Dobbins, served in several State Department and White House posts, including U.S. ambassador to the European Union, assistant secretary of state for European affairs and special representative for Afghanistan and Pakistan, over the course of three presidential administrations — Obama, Bush and Clinton. Senior fellow and distinguished chair in Diplomacy and Security at the RAND Corporation. (@Jim_Dobbins)

Mariam Wardak, former official for the Afghan National Security Council. Anchor of "South Asia Diary with Mariam Wardak" on World is One News, an India-based news network. (@MaroWardak)

Michael Kugelman, Deputy Director and Senior Associate for South Asia at the Wilson Center. (@MichaelKugelman)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

Al Jazeera: "In Afghanistan, peace is finally in sight" — "Last Friday, a week-long 'reduction in violence' took effect across Afghanistan as a result of extensive negotiations between the United States and the Taliban.

"This 'reduction in violence,' if successful, will be followed by the signing of an agreement between the two parties on February 29, in which the US will announce a withdrawal schedule for its troops in exchange for guarantees from the Taliban that it will no longer allow Afghan territory to be used as a launchpad for attacks that threaten global security.

"If and when such an agreement is reached, Afghanistan can finally enter the crucial phase of intra-Afghan negotiations and take steps towards agreeing on a political settlement that would end the country's decades-long conflict for good. This process, however, is not going to be easy."

The New York Times: "After 18 Years, Is This Afghan Peace, or Just a Way Out?" — "President Trump has left no doubt that his first priority in Afghanistan is a peace treaty that would enable him to claim that he is fulfilling his vow to withdraw American troops.

"But a parade of his former national security aides say he is far less interested in an actual Afghan peace.

"And that creates an enormous risk for Mr. Trump and for Afghanistan: that, like President Richard M. Nixon’s peace deal with North Vietnam in January 1973, the accord signed Saturday will speed an American exit and do little to stabilize an allied government. In the case of Vietnam, it took two years for the 'decent interval,' in Henry A. Kissinger’s famous phrase, to expire and for the South Vietnamese government to be overrun."

The New York Times: "They Killed Their Husbands. Now in Prison, They Feel Free." — "The 15-foot walls that surround the Herat Women’s Prison are common to government properties in Afghani­stan, as is the corrugated-metal gate, which is guarded by security personnel day and night. The concertina wire that encircles the walls gives the compound a cagelike feeling, but the barriers are meant to keep intruders from getting in as much as they are intended to keep inmates from getting out.

"One hundred nineteen inmates and their 32 children live behind the robin’s-egg blue walls of the prison, located in the northeast sector of Herat city in western Afghanistan, just off the main road. First opened in the 1990s, before the Taliban took power, the facility is now run by the provincial government with some support from local nongovernmental organizations.

"At least half the women in Afghan prisons have been charged with so-called moral crimes like drug use, running away from home and sex outside of marriage — including in the case of rape, evidence of which may be uncovered through forced virginity tests. Despite pressure from Western governments and human rights groups to change these laws, such offenses continue to be recognized as serious crimes under Afghani­stan’s Constitution."

AP: "Afghans view US-Taliban deal with well-earned skepticism" — "Many Afghans view Saturday’s expected signing of a U.S.-Taliban peace deal with a heavy dose of well-earned skepticism. They’ve spent decades living in a country at war — some their whole lives — and wonder if they can ever reach a state of peace.

"The deal expected to be signed in Doha, Qatar is meant to set the stage for a U.S. troop withdrawal and to usher in talks among Afghans on both sides of the conflict about their country’s future. There’s been bitter squabbling among political leaders, concern of a temporary truce being undermined, and the challenge of uniting a fractured country remains daunting.

"Also on Saturday, but in the Afghan capital Kabul, U.S. Defense Secretary Mark Esper and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg will sign a declaration 'recommitting the international community’s commitment to Afghanistan,' said Sediq Sediqqui, spokesman for Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani."