Across the country, continued protests are met by police and curfews, and President Trump advocates to bring in the military. Our weekly round table digs into the news.

Kimberly Atkins, WBUR senior news correspondent. (@KimberlyEAtkins)

Adam Serwer, staff writer for The Atlantic. (@AdamSerwer)

Jack Beatty, On Point's news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

From The Reading List

The Atlantic: "Trump Gave Police Permission to Be Brutal" — "When the Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin dug his knee into the back of George Floyd’s neck for nine minutes while Floyd pleaded for help, he was merely following the president’s advice."

CBS This Morning: "George Floyd's brother calls for Derek Chauvin to be charged with first-degree murder: 'We have to have justice'" — "The arrests of the three other Minneapolis police officers connected to George Floyd's death and the upgraded charge against former officer Derek Chauvin is just the beginning for Floyd's family. Justice, for them, includes convictions."

Radio Boston: "President Trump Tells Governors To 'Dominate,' Threatens Military Intervention" — "On Monday, President Trump told governors they need to be tougher in dealing with protesters that have been demonstrating across the country over the past week."

New York Times: "How Trump’s Idea for a Photo Op Led to Havoc in a Park" — "After a weekend of protests that led all the way to his own front yard and forced him to briefly retreat to a bunker beneath the White House, President Trump arrived in the Oval Office on Monday agitated over the television images, annoyed that anyone would think he was hiding and eager for action."

Chicago Tribune: "Ahmaud Arbery was boxed in by 2 trucks as he tried to escape, suspect used racial slur as he stood over body, evidence revealed in court shows" — "A state investigator alleged Thursday that a white man was heard saying a racial slur as he stood over Ahmaud Arbery's body, moments after killing him with three shots from a pump-action shotgun."

Washington Post: "A letter to Defense Secretary Mark Esper" — "Dear Secretary Esper, I resign from the Defense Science Board, effective immediately."

CBS This Morning: "How effective are police training reforms? 'We're totally fooling ourselves,' expert says" — "George Floyd's killing is the latest in a series of incidents highlighting tensions between the black community and police, another death in the trend of black men being more likely to die at the hands of police than their white counterparts."

Minneapolis Star Tribune: "Attorney General Keith Ellison upgrade charges against officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck; charged other 3 involved" — "Attorney General Keith Ellison's office on Wednesday upgraded charges against the former Minneapolis police officer who knelt on George Floyd's neck and charged the other three officers at the scene with aiding and abetting murder."

The Atlantic: “Trump’s Warped Definition of Free Speech” — "Sarah Palin knew her rights had been violated. Just days before the 2008 election, the Republican vice-presidential nominee told a conservative radio host that the press was trampling on her right to free speech."

CNN: "Trump risks potential backlash from evangelicals with 'tone-deaf' Bible photo-op" — "As he brandished an unopened Bible in front of the boarded-up St. John's Episcopal Church across the street from the White House Monday evening, President Donald Trump delivered an unspoken message to white evangelical Christians: Remember, I'm on your side."

The Atlantic: "James Mattis Denounces President Trump, Describes Him as a Threat to the Constitution" — "James Mattis, the esteemed Marine general who resigned as secretary of defense in December 2018 to protest Donald Trump’s Syria policy, has, ever since, kept studiously silent about Trump’s performance as president."

NBC News: "Trump says he's yanking RNC from North Carolina over potential coronavirus restrictions" — "President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he will seek another state to host the Republican National Convention because North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, had refused to guarantee that coronavirus restrictions wouldn't affect the party's nominating convention."

Axios: "Trump goes full law-and-order" — "President Trump's final decision to speak in the Rose Garden last evening as protests raged outside the gate was made only hours before, reflecting chaos on both sides of the fence."