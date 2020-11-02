The White House isn't the only thing on the ballot. Also at stake: control of the United States Senate, from Georgia to Maine. We discuss close Senate races and the impact they'll have on national governance.

Anthony Brooks, On Point 2020 correspondent. WBUR senior political reporter. (@anthonygbrooks)

Gavin Jackson, reporter and host of South Carolina ETV’s public affairs show "The Week in South Carolina" and the "South Carolina Lede" podcast. (@GavinJackson)

Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter for the Des Moines Register. (@brianneDMR)

Tia Mitchell, Washington correspondent for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. (@TIAreports)

Des Moines Register: "Joni Ernst has embraced President Donald Trump. Will that hurt her or help her as she runs for a second term?" — "It was the second stop on U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst’s two-day motorcycle ride across the state, but a bevy of fluttering 'Trump Pence 2020' flags threatened to overpower the scene."

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "The Jolt: Votes are churning in Georgia’s Republican counties, too" — "Our state is closing in on two major thresholds."

Des Moines Register: "Iowa Poll: Republican Joni Ernst pulls ahead of Democrat Theresa Greenfield in closing days of U.S. Senate race" — "Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst has pulled ahead of Democrat Theresa Greenfield in the closing stretch of a contentious U.S. Senate race, according to a new Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll."

South Carolina Public Radio: "SC Lede: Trail Bites — Back On The Campaign Trail" — "The latest on the US Senate race between incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, the 1st and 2nd congressional district races, and more.

Atlanta Journal-Constitution: "Loeffler and Greene rally conservatives; Ossoff takes to virtual trail" — "U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is hoping the endorsement of a controversial congressional candidate pays dividends for her campaign in the closing days of the race."

New York Magazine: "Where the Trump Revolution Started and Ended" — "In 2016, Iowa was the model for how Donald Trump won the presidency. In a state jam-packed with white working-class voters whom he won by double digits, and with a state Republican Party united firmly behind him, Trump took Iowa by nearly ten points just four years after Barack Obama’s victory there."

CNN: "These Senate and House races have become more competitive for Democrats in final sprint to Election Day" — "Joe Biden's lead in national and state polls has Democrats well-positioned to have a good night up and down the ballot next week."

New York Times: "After bitter debate in Georgia, Senator David Perdue cancels third face off with Jon Ossoff." — "Senator David Perdue of Georgia withdrew on Thursday from the final debate in his tight re-election race, a day after his Democratic challenger, Jon Ossoff, called him a 'crook' and accused the vulnerable Republican of trying to profit from the coronavirus pandemic."