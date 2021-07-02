Journalist George Packer has reported on strife and division around the world.

Now, he trains his eye homeward, and finds an America divided into four factions: the market-enthralled Free America; meritocratic Smart America; aggrieved Real America; and the impatient, rigid young activists of Just America.

It's a failure laid bare by the largest-scale problem in a generation. Packer says of COVID: "The pandemic exploited our system weaknesses."

So, not one America, but four. Can our country be reunited?

George Packer, staff writer at The Atlantic. Author of "Last Best Hope: America in Crisis and Renewal."

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

