On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
LISTEN LIVE: Loading...
DONATE
On Point
Listen Live

Sections

Radio

Podcasts

CitySpace

Support

Advertisement

 
Home//Radio//On Point

Essential trust

Essential trust: How healthy skepticism builds trust

December 01, 2022
TwitterfacebookEmail
“Does this really help students understand Latin?” If it didn’t, I tossed it; a curricular Marie Kondo-ing, writes Latin teacher Abbi Holt. (Getty Images)
“Does this really help students understand Latin?” If it didn’t, I tossed it; a curricular Marie Kondo-ing, writes Latin teacher Abbi Holt. (Getty Images)

Sign up for the On Point newsletter here

Trust is essential for survival, for relationships, for a civilized society. But trust needs an unexpected ally.

“If you think of trust as an attitude, wherein we’re willing to become vulnerable in relation to other people, skepticism is the backstop," Sandy Goldberg says. "It's the thing that we can indulge in when we have concerns that maybe our trust is misplaced.”

Skepticism protects us from gullibility, and manipulation.

But what happens when your skepticism turns into cynicism, or outright disbelief?

Today, On Point: Trust – and the need for healthy skepticism. It’s episode four of our special series Essential trust.

Guests

Sanford “Sandy” Goldberg, he teaches philosophy at Northwestern University and the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Julia Jordan-Zachery, chair of women, gender, and sexuality studies at Wake Forest University. President of the Association for Ethnic Studies. Author of Shadow Bodies and the forthcoming Black Women and da ’Rona. (@Dr_JZ)

This program aired on December 1, 2022. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

Meghna Chakrabarti Twitter Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

More…

Jonathan Chang Twitter Producer/Director, On Point
Jonathan is a producer/director at On Point.

More…

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More…

Stefano Kotsonis Senior Producer, On Point
Stefano Kotsonis is a senior producer for WBUR's On Point.

More…

Advertisement

 
Play
Listen Live
Loading...
/00:00
Close