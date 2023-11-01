Israel says it will "intensify its ground operations" to eliminate Hamas.

But if it does, what then? Is there a plan for the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war?

Today, On Point: Lessons for Israel from the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Guests

Barak Greenapple, expert on Israeli-Palestinian relations and regional geopolitics. Former negotiator between the Government of Israel & the Palestinian Authority.

Thomas Warrick, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He headed postwar Iraq planning for the U.S. State Department in 2002 and 2003.

Hiba Husseini, served as legal advisor to the peace process negotiations from 1994 until 2008. She has a law firm in Ramallah in the West Bank.