Lessons for Israel from the U.S. invasion of Iraq

47:33
Download Audio
Resume
November 01, 2023
A soldier gives directions to a tank unit near the border with Gaza on October 14, 2023 near Sderot, Israel. Israel has sealed off Gaza and launched sustained retaliatory air strikes, which have killed at least 1,400 people with more than 400,000 displaced, after a large-scale attack by Hamas. On October 7, the Palestinian militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel from Gaza by land, sea, and air, killing over 1,300 people and wounding around 2,800. Israeli soldiers and civilians have also been taken hostage by Hamas and moved into Gaza. The attack prompted a declaration of war by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the announcement of an emergency wartime government. (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Israel says it will "intensify its ground operations" to eliminate Hamas.

But if it does, what then? Is there a plan for the aftermath of the Israel-Hamas war?

Today, On Point: Lessons for Israel from the U.S. invasion of Iraq.

Guests

Barak Greenapple, expert on Israeli-Palestinian relations and regional geopolitics. Former negotiator between the Government of Israel & the Palestinian Authority.

Thomas Warrick, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council. He headed postwar Iraq planning for the U.S. State Department in 2002 and 2003.

Hiba Husseini, served as legal advisor to the peace process negotiations from 1994 until 2008. She has a law firm in Ramallah in the West Bank.

This program aired on November 1, 2023.

