We're broadcasting from the Granite State as voters head to the polls. We'll bring you the candidates’ final arguments and the last minute decisions voters are wrestling with.

Guests

Anthony Brooks, On Point's 2020 correspondent. (@anthonygbrooks)

Holly Shulman, communications adviser for the New Hampshire Democratic Party. (@HollyShulman)

Voter Interview Highlights

Voters on-the-ground in New Hampshire

At a canvassing event for Bernie in Hudson, New Hampshire yesterday, we spoke with Rachel D’Andrea from Mont Vernon, New Hampshire. She told us that she’s voting for Bernie because of his plans to address climate change.

“I really believe that Senator Sanders is for the people. For the misrepresented. For climate. For nature. I think he’s standing for the people. … I feel like no matter what his title is, he’s democratic. He’s for democracy. He’s for the people.”

We met Emily Olson at Joe Biden’s 'Get Out the Vote' event last night. But today, she’s thinking of casting a vote for a different candidate: Amy Klobuchar.

“I really like Amy Klobuchar. I just vibe with her a lot. I consider myself to be more liberal. I know she’s more center-of-the-road. But, in terms of electability, I feel like we need that. [And] this does not influence my vote, but I would love to see a woman in the White House.”

From The Reading List

Vox: "Who needs to win the New Hampshire primary" — "After chaos in Iowa, the next primary has become the crucial early decider in the 2020 Democratic race. Despite Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg both declaring victory after the extended, messy caucuses, the Associated Press was unable to declare a winner there. Now, all eyes are on New Hampshire.

“'Twenty-four hours later, they’re still trying to figure out what happened in Iowa,' former Vice President Joe Biden joked at a Somersworth town hall last week. 'At this rate, New Hampshire will be the first in the country to get the vote.'

"The primary on Tuesday, February 11, will be a decisive moment for five top-tier candidates. Sanders won New Hampshire in 2016 by a record-setting number of votes, so he has big expectations to meet here. Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) needs a win or strong second-place finish after coming third in Iowa — particularly because she represents a neighboring state and is well-known here.

"Midwesterner Buttigieg is hoping to beat these two New England senators on their home turf and fend off a late rise from moderate Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN). And while Biden’s team has been downplaying expectations here for months, he can’t afford to come stumbling out of New Hampshire after suffering a self-described 'gut punch' in Iowa."

The New York Times: "Why the Turnout in Iowa Has Some Democrats Worried" — "In her retirement, Gayle Esterly is doing her best to fight the good fight for the Democratic Party.

"She participates in the Women’s March annually and has protested for science-related causes. She’s written postcards to Congress and traveled to the New Hampshire Statehouse to push for gun control legislation.

"She bakes cookies for those volunteering for Senator Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, her preferred Democratic presidential candidate.

"But, as she waited to hear Ms. Warren address supporters last Thursday evening, Ms. Esterly, 69, offered a frank admission: The constant battles with Washington were wearing her down."

The Washington Post: "Top Democrats turn on each other after Iowa, threatening the party’s chances against Trump" — "Democratic leaders have edged toward the brink of open war with one another in recent days after a series of jarring setbacks that could jeopardize the party's chances against President Trump, who continues to solidify his iron-fisted control over the Republican election apparatus.

"The infighting focuses largely on the failed caucus process in Iowa, with state and national Democratic leaders at odds over who deserves blame, as well as an increasingly bitter dispute over the rules governing who gets into future nationally televised candidate debates — a process that could allow billionaire Mike Bloomberg to make the stage later this month.

"In a particularly stark sign, supporters of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) have returned to bashing the Democratic National Committee, reviving grievances from the divisive 2016 primary race. In that campaign, Sanders backers said that the system had been stacked against the democratic socialist — a view later affirmed when WikiLeaks released hacked internal emails — and supporters of nominee Hillary Clinton blamed Sanders for failing to sufficiently rally his base on Clinton’s behalf in the general election."