New York Times business writer Eduardo Porter talks about how racial hostility is impoverishing all Americans.

Guest

Eduardo Porter, economics reporter for the New York Times. Author of "American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise." (@portereduardo)

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

Excerpt from "American Poison: How Racial Hostility Destroyed Our Promise" by Eduardo Porter

From The Reading List

New York Times: "How Racism Is Destroying America" — "A white liberal progressive — as this reviewer would be labeled — confronts the issue of race in America with beliefs that make it difficult to face a reality that their fellow citizens of black or Hispanic origin take for granted."

Foreign Policy: "America’s Social Contract Is Still Built on Racial Hostility" — "The killing of George Floyd presents Americans with an image that has become almost banal by its repeated rendering: yet another victim of a system of criminal justice tasked with protecting white Americans from their black fellow citizens."

NPR: "George Floyd's Brother To U.N. Human Rights Council: 'I'm Asking You To Help Us'" — "George Floyd struggled desperately to make himself heard during his arrest. With a Minneapolis police officer's knee planted on his neck for more than eight minutes, he pleaded for help, said he couldn't breathe — and finally, fell silent."

New York Times: "Race/Related: Covid-19 and the Collapse of America’s Welfare State" — "Cloistered in my Brooklyn quarantine, I’ve probably been wondering about some of the same things you have: How come the United States only has 2.4 acute care beds per 1,000 people, about one-third the number in South Korea?"

MarketWatch: "The only way to truly solve the race problem in America is to narrow the wealth gap, black economists say" — "The unrest in cities across the U.S. this week is just the latest manifestation of a struggle that will continue until the wealth gap between white people and black people is addressed, black economists said."

CBS News: "2020 Daily Trail Markers: 58% of Americans disapprove of Trump's handling of race relations" — "As protests continue across the country, new CBS News polling finds 58% of Americans disapprove of President Trump's handling of race relations, while 33% approve."

The Guardian: "Riots helped elect Nixon in 1968. Can Trump benefit from fear and loathing too?" — "The grainy footage shows a young CBS News reporter immersed in a large milling crowd. Suddenly he is set upon by security guards who encircle then assault him, violently forcing him to the ground on live TV."