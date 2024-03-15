Advertisement
The goal: Can the U.S. actually meet its ambitious climate targets?Resume
The United States has set ambitious goals to transition to clean energy.
We’ll need more mining to do it.
But given the environmental, political, and human costs of accelerating mineral mining, can the United States meet its climate targets?
Today, On Point: The conclusion of our special series “Elements of energy.”
Guests
Ernest Scheyder, senior correspondent at Reuters, covering the clean energy transition and critical minerals. Author of “The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives."
Douglas Wicks, program director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).
Also Featured
Laura Lammers, CEO of Travertine Technology.
Kate Finn, executive director of First Peoples Worldwide.
This program aired on March 15, 2024.