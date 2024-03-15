On Point
The goal: Can the U.S. actually meet its ambitious climate targets?

(Graphic by Bruce Crocker/WBUR)
(Graphic by Bruce Crocker/WBUR)

The United States has set ambitious goals to transition to clean energy.

We’ll need more mining to do it.

But given the environmental, political, and human costs of accelerating mineral mining, can the United States meet its climate targets?

Today, On Point: The conclusion of our special series “Elements of energy.”

Guests

Ernest Scheyder, senior correspondent at Reuters, covering the clean energy transition and critical minerals. Author of “The War Below: Lithium, Copper, and the Global Battle to Power Our Lives."

Douglas Wicks, program director at the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E).

Also Featured

Laura Lammers, CEO of Travertine Technology.

 Kate Finn, executive director of First Peoples Worldwide.

This program aired on March 15, 2024.

Headshot of Dorey Scheimer

Dorey Scheimer Senior Editor, On Point
Dorey Scheimer is a senior editor at On Point.

Headshot of Meghna Chakrabarti

Meghna Chakrabarti Host, On Point
Meghna Chakrabarti is the host of On Point.

Tim Skoog Sound Designer and Producer, On Point
Tim Skoog is a sound designer and producer for On Point.

More from On Point

